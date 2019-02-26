Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin of the Dragons during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jack de Belin of the Dragons during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

De Belin out for Charity Shield

26th Feb 2019 2:42 PM

CONTROVERSIAL Dragons forward Jack de Belin will not play in the Charity Shield against South Sydney on Saturday and will not travel to Mudgee.

De Belin was excluded from the squad as debate continues to rage as to whether he should be allowed to play or not as he faces sexual assault charges.

The New South Wales Origin representative will not play "in the interest of player welfare" according to a statement released by the Dragons on Tuesday afternoon.

De Belin was not selected for the club's trial win last weekend over the Knights due to a virus.

The 27-year old's fate will be decided on Thursday and the club will be offered $600,000 in compensation if he is stood down.

If de Belin is stood down, as expected, he would remain on full pay until his court case has been finalised, which could take as long as 18 months.

De Belin’s status has attracted serious debate. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.
De Belin’s status has attracted serious debate. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault and his matter will return to court on April 17.

He has successfully had his bail conditions varied so he does not need to report to police every Monday and Friday. He has also surrendered his passport.

More Stories

charity shield dragons jack de belin nrl rugby league st george illawarra
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What happened to Vic Hislop's frozen sharks?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What happened to Vic Hislop's frozen sharks?

    News The fate of four preserved sharks has been discovered.

    Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    premium_icon Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    News Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help.

    UPDATE: Parts of island closed to public after Cyclone Oma

    premium_icon UPDATE: Parts of island closed to public after Cyclone Oma

    News The eastern side of the island was battered by the cyclone.

    Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    premium_icon Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    Community Children as young as three are learning to speak Japanese.