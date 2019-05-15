Child star’s shock new appearance

Jack Vidgen looks nothing like the sweet 14-year-old who won Australia's Got Talent in 2011.

The singer, now 22, is making a career comeback and set to star on the new season of The Voice which kicks off this Sunday.

To promote his upcoming appearance on the show, The Voice posted a photo of Vidgen on its Facebook page and Instagram account. But the photos were later removed after fans expressed their shock at his appearance.

Jack Vidgen on Australia's Got Talent.

Jack Vidgen is making a comeback.

"Oh no Jack, what have you done to your face?" one person commented before the post was pulled down.

"Jack has had some work done on his face it seems," another wrote. "Definitely not the same person anymore."

In 2011 Vidgen catapulted to fame on Australia's Got Talent with a mind-blowing rendition of Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing.

Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen, 14, signing autographs at Myer.

Jack Vidgen now.

Fans are shocked by Jack Vidgen’s new appearance.

He won the show and the $250,000 prize money and quickly released an album which debuted at number three on the ARIA charts.

When Vidgen turned 16 he headed over to the US to try and crack the elusive American market but after two years there, he returned home to work in an aged-care home.

After returning to Australia, Vidgen shunned the spotlight telling The Morning Show in 2017 he left the music industry because he "wasn't enjoying it anymore".

"It was a really full-on and amazing couple years, straight after the show," he told Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

"I was craving a bit of normality and normal teenage life, so I had a few years off and I really got to experience that.

"I made a conscious decision to step back and work on myself," he added.

Australia's Got Talent final: Kyle Sandilands, Dannii Minogue and Brian McFadden with Jack Vidgen.

In 2015 the reality show winner told New Idea he quit show business because he didn't like being famous.

"Back then, my goal was to be a music star," Vidgen said. "Now my goal is not to be a star. It turns out, I really don't enjoy fame.

"The first couple of years, I got pretty big-headed and full of myself for a while. That was one of the main reasons I stopped - I had to pull my head in."

The Voice returns to Channel 9 on Sunday May 19 at 7pm