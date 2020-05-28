Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
News

Jack’s Last Gift fundraiser raises $60,000 after child dies

Georgie Adams
28th May 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $60,000 has been raised in 48 hours in memory of 10-year-old Roma boy Jack Cameron.

The Cameron family have been overwhelmed by the immense support of donations to Epilepsy Queensland from the local community, family and friends.

The family set up a fundraising page 'Jack's Last Gift' where friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.

"Epilepsy is a condition that has severely impacted Jack's family in recent years and the Camerons hope those who want to show their support will do so by visiting Jack's Last Gift donating a little," the family spokesperson said.

In less than two days, the fundraiser has already reached over half its $100,000 target.

Jack passed away after a car crash on a family property at Mount Abundance near Roma on Sunday morning.

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html

community donate epilepsy queensland fundraiser roma queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        premium_icon Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        Breaking The air and sea search continues for the missing Hervey Bay man

        Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

        premium_icon Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

        News Officers say people must remember the fatal five

        No jail time for mum after skate park taser attack

        premium_icon No jail time for mum after skate park taser attack

        News The defendant tried to attack a boy through a car window

        Fraser Coast’s generosity in clear view during tough year

        premium_icon Fraser Coast’s generosity in clear view during tough year

        News Residents dig deep for life-changing charity in tough times