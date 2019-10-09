JAIL CALLS: How a M'boro inmate managed to make 59 in a day

HOW was a Maryborough prisoner able to make 59 harassing phone calls to his partner, threatening to kill her and her children despite a contact ban?

That was the question many were left asking after the Chronicle's front page story, which detailed the chilling words spoken by Alan James Faraj while behind bars.

The Tin Can Bay man was in custody after he was charged with a domestic violence offence in Gympie in May this year.

The 37-year-old inmate pleaded guilty to making 59 calls or attempted calls, all on June 13, to his girlfriend from Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll told Maryborough Magistrates Court that his custody conditions forbade him from contacting his partner.

But somehow her number was still on Faraj's call list when he went into custody.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Corrective Services said if a number was listed on a prisoner's call list, the prisoner could continue to call that number.

"All calls are recorded and if there is intelligence or a complaint about potential illegality, they will be listened to," she said.

"Prisoners across the state make in the vicinity of half a million phone calls each month."

All phone calls, apart from those made to legal representatives, are recorded.

"Prisoners can only make calls to phone numbers registered against their name in advance and recipients have to provide consent to being listed," the spokeswoman said.

"Recipients can be removed from phone lists at their request in instances such as this.

"Prisoners who act in a criminal manner over the telephone can face criminal charges and may be subject to a Domestic Violence Order."

Magistrate Terry Duroux rebuked Faraj's actions.

"This is outrageous. He threatened to kill someone," Mr Duroux said.

"The words you used are appalling and that you used these horrendous words and messages while in prison concerns me."

The spokeswoman said anyone who felt menaced during a call should call police.

"While we monitor and record calls, anyone who feels threatened or harassed by a prisoner should make contact with the correctional centre to ensure we are aware of their concerns and can act on them.

"We are presently undertaking a review of how information on domestic violence, including the inclusion of the terms of Domestic Violence Orders can be better integrated into our intelligence system to help prevent case such as this."

Mr Duroux sentenced Faraj to 12 months in prison, eligible for parole on January 4 next year.