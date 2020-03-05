Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services after alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’.
A counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services after alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’.
Crime

Jail counsellor suspended over ‘inappropriate relationship’

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Mar 2020 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JAIL counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services amid an ongoing investigation relating to accessing official information and an "inappropriate relationship".
The counsellor was working in southeast Queensland but details of allegations have not been released.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," QCS said in a statement today.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers. Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"To do this effectively and humanely, it is important that their behaviour is appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time."

More Stories

Show More
corrective services crime editors picks jails

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What $6m track upgrade means for iconic steam engine

        premium_icon What $6m track upgrade means for iconic steam engine

        News Maryborough’s rail upgrades have started, but what do they mean for the iconic Mary Ann?

        Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        premium_icon Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        News We asked the head of a popular Australian burger chain whether a store is coming to...

        Cow crash lands three in hospital

        premium_icon Cow crash lands three in hospital

        Offbeat One patient had suspected spinal injuries after a car crashed into a cow