Jail for high-speed chase accused

An Iluka man was sentenced for a high speed police pursuit in February. TREVOR VEALE

AN ILUKA man who led police on a high-speed chase along the Pacific Highway has been sentenced to jail.

Joshua Brian Page, 34, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday on charges of police pursuit, driving while disqualified, driving while under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said the police facts indicated Page hit speeds up to 160kmh as he led police on a chase for more than 35km along the Pacific Highway, overtaking cars and B-double trucks that had pulled over to avoid a collision.

Ms Stafford sentenced Page, who pleaded guilty to allcharges, to three and a halfyears' jail backdated to the date of the offence, February 8, with a non-parole period of two years.

"It is a miracle a bunch of coroner's matters did not end up in my chambers," Ms Stafford said.

Ms Stafford pointed to police facts that stated Page had tried to drive through a fence and trees to resist police, who drew their firearms.

Ms Stafford said the situation was worsened by the fact Page was on parole at the time of the offence and disobeying court orders that he was not allowed to drive.

Page's solicitor, Greg Coombes, submitted to the court his client had turned to drugs after the death of several family members and never undergone rehabilitation.

He said due to his drug- addled state, Page did not remember much of the incident but his prospects for rehabilitation were high.

Mr Coombes conceded the fact his client had been on parole at the time of the offences did not work in his favour.

Police alleged that at 8.39pm on February 8 they attempted to stop Page near James Creek due to a faulty headlight.

They said he refused and led police on a pursuit along the Pacific Highway and through Brushgrove before the car and crashed into a tree on Woodford Island.