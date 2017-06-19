Prisoner attacks man with broom over mum insults

TEENAGER Lachlan Carr whacked a fellow prisoner in jail with a broom after he made insults about his mother.

The Maryborough Corrections Centre inmate was struck a few times with the broom and suffered head injuries that required medical staples.

Carr, 19, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault causing the man bodily harm when armed on January 7.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said both Carr and the prisoner were housed in a secure unit when Carr, who was sweeping the floor with the broom, approached the man and struck him several times. The broom broke.

"The victim had his back turned when attacked. And says he doesn't know why he was assaulted," Sgt Burgess said.

The injured prisoner was found laying on the ground with Carr holding the broken broom.

"He's been talking s... about my mum," Carr told authorities.

Sgt Burgess said the man received staples for an eye injury, and suffered bruising.

"He (Carr) is a young man. It is concerning as it was a very serious assault inside a locked facility," he said.

"It was a very callous attack. He's been struck from behind."

He said Carr had previously assaulted police and a jail term was within range.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said a jail term was the only appropriate option as the offence had also taken place in a correctional facility.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Carr had been suffering mental health issues problems.

Mr Bray said Carr was subject to attention from older inmates and the assaulted prisoner was

"the most standout" person in that attention.

He said Carr was once addicted to ice but was now off drugs.

Mr Bray's submission sought long probation for Carr instead of jail time.

Ms Merrin accepted Carr now had some insight into his problems and was making positive choices to rehabilitate.

She said he had been vulnerable in jail but his behaviour with the broom had not been appropriate.

Carr was sentenced to six months jail with immediate release to parole.

The sentence begins

from the end of his current parole for other unrelated offences.