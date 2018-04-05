Four inmates charged for correctional centre attacks

FOUR prisoners have been charged following a string of assaults at Maryborough Correctional Centre this week.



The prison remained in lockdown yesterday, following the violence on Monday.



Maryborough Correctional Centre general manager Louise Kneeshaw said the trained staff performed "extraordinary well in a dangerous and challenging situation."



"Our custodial staff did an excellent job in bringing a highly charged incident under control within eight minutes, with all prisoners being secured within 10 minutes," Ms Kneeshaw said.

"At no stage did prisoners take charge."



Ms Kneeshaw disputed a worker union representative's accusation that the assaults came because the jail was under resourced.

The comments from Together Union representative Kevin O'Sullivan were reported in the Chronicle earlier in the week.



"The centre was fully staffed over the Easter holiday, and all resources were available for deployment," she said.



"Our officers should be proud of their actions on Monday to keep their colleagues and prisoners safe."

