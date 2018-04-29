Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre had to be put into lock down last Thursday after a prisoner climbed onto the roof.



The inmate made his way to the top about 4pm, and was assisted off the roof just before 6pm.



A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman was the prisoner was medically assessed and did not need treatment.



"It is standard process in these situations to lock down the correctional centre and custodial officers to monitor the situation and encourage the prisoner to return to ground," the spokesman said.



"These incidents do not endanger the safety and security of the centre or anyone other than the prisoner involved."



The jail returned to normal operations about 6.20pm.

