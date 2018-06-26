Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Trevor Veale
Crime

Jail visitors charged with drug smuggling

Inge Hansen
by
26th Jun 2018 10:40 AM

A MAJOR drug and weapons operation targeting visitors to the Maryborough jail has ended in six arrests.

Police conducted 44 random breath tests and 37 street checks on individuals¬ in the joint operation between Queensland Corrective Services and Queensland Police at the weekend.

As a result, a number of serious offences were detected including two charges of possessing a prohibited thing (Corrective Services Act) in the form of drugs and a weapon allegedly packaged up to be smuggled into the centre, two charges of drug driving and two charges of unlicensed driving.

Maryborough Correctional Centre General Manager Alan Ingram said Operation Disruptive was one of a regular series of joint operations which targeted visitors who attempted to smuggle contraband into jails or visit while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"The safety and security of our centre is our absolute priority, and people attempting to smuggle contraband, or attend the centre while affected by illicit substances put the safety of our officers and prisoners at risk," he said.

Mr Ingram said visitors to prisoners should familiarise themselves with the rules before attending the prison.

"Visitors to Queensland prisons are told very clearly that they are subject to searches and drug detection - however the results of this operation shows that message isn't getting through to some people," he said.

"It just isn't worth the risk - if you attempt to enter our correctional centres with contraband or under the influence of drugs, you will be caught."

fccrime maryborough correctional centre maryborough police queensland corrective services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man, 46, arrested over Glenwood shooting faces court

    premium_icon Man, 46, arrested over Glenwood shooting faces court

    News It was Mr Ryan’s third court appearance since the incident and he once again did not lodge a bail application

    Federal Govt to spend $1 million to boost jobs in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Federal Govt to spend $1 million to boost jobs in Wide Bay

    News The Wide Bay's unemployment rate is well above the national average.

    Soul City, council negotiate concerts amid fallout

    premium_icon Soul City, council negotiate concerts amid fallout

    News The band was earlier canned from a performance at Gatakers

    Funerals in parks back on agenda

    premium_icon Funerals in parks back on agenda

    Council News A report on suitable locations has been returned

    Local Partners