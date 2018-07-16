Menu
JAILED: A woman will spend one month behind bars after attacking a paramedic and police officer who were attempting to help her.
News

Jailed for sickening attack on paramedic and police officer

Annie Perets
by
16th Jul 2018 10:01 AM
A KAWUNGAN woman has been jailed for assaulting a paramedic and a police officer while drunk.

Melanie Rose Griffiths measured an alcohol reading of .394 on the night she attacked two individuals who were attempting to help her after she was taken to hospital for alcohol poisoning.

The 42-year-old was well-dressed and composed in her appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, a stark contrast from her described behaviour on April 12.

The court heard Griffiths struck a paramedic in the face with handcuffs and then kicked a police officer at Hervey Bay Hospital.

The two assaults happened about 25 minutes apart.

Magistrate Ross Woodford Griffiths condemned Griffiths' behaviour after she pleaded guilty in court to both assaults.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said paramedics had been initially called out to Freshwater St about 7.20pm that night to assist a struggling Griffiths, who had been caused a traffic hazard by walking on and off the road.

Griffiths had to be handcuffed before she was placed on a stretcher.

Her attack on the paramedic came after she mistakenly believed hospital staff were laughing at her, the court heard. Griffith struck the paramedic while wearing handcuffs, causing immediate pain and bleeding.

The next attack on the police officer was in response to another struggle to put Griffiths on a stretcher.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Griffiths could barely recall the series of violent events.

He apologised on Griffiths' behalf.

"She wishes to express her deep remorse and regret,” Mr Isles said.

The magistrate told Griffiths her level of intoxication was no excuse to assault emergency workers in their line of duty.

"You're the person who decided to drink, that's your problem,” Mr Woodford said.

"Public officers are often being assaulted by people who are drunk or on drugs, it's no excuse.”

She was sentenced to six-months jail, to be wholly suspended after serving one month.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

