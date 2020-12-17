Jailed former Kleenmaid boss bailed out for Christmas

Former Kleenmaid director Andrew Young has been bailed for Christmas.

A former Kleenmaid boss sentenced to nine years' jail for fraud and insolvent trading is back home for Christmas and set to have his convictions quashed.

The Daily understands Andrew Eric Young was released from Woodford Correctional Centre last Thursday on bail and a greater Christmas gift was on the way.

It was understood the Queensland Court of Appeal had advised it would allow his appeal on at least one of several grounds which included mental health-related issues.

It was understood Mr Young's convictions were set to be overturned as a result.

While the court was not in a position to make a judgment yet, it was understood the decision now being weighed up was whether to acquit Mr Young or order a retrial, which sparked his release on bail.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed to the Daily it did not have Mr Young in custody or supervision when asked on Thursday.

Court of Appeal officers confirmed Mr Young had been bailed to an address in Sippy Downs and he would have to notify the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions of any change in circumstance.

He would also have to provide details of any overseas travel in advance and direct contact with prosecution witnesses was restricted other than for Church-related activities and associations, business or employment reasons or the preparation of his defence.

Andrew Young at the start of the meeting which decided to liquidate the company, at the Mercure Hotel, Brisbane.

The Kleenmaid founder, aged 66 in January, was handed a nine-year sentence in February, after an eight-year legal saga which culminated in a trial in January.

A jury had found the Coast father had defrauded the Westpac bank of $13 million and had accumulated debts of more than $750,000 by trading while insolvent.

Kleenmaid collapsed in 2009 and left 6000 customers out of pocket $26 million.

Young, who maintained his innocence throughout, argued there was simply not enough evidence to convict him on any of the verdicts, when he took his case to the Queensland Court of Appeal in August.

The Court of Appeal was told that Young had a long list of appeal grounds including that the Crown's key witness Gary Armstrong, another former director who was jailed in 2015, had given evidence that was "entirely contrary to the core of the Crown case".

Andrew Young leave through the media after the second creditors meeting decided to liquidate the company, at the Mercure Hotel, Brisbane.

Barrister Saul Holt QC told the court there was no evidence that Young was aware that an application for a Westpac loan had given an "incomplete picture" of the Kleenmaid group.

"The positive evidence from Gary Armstrong was that that was never discussed with Andrew Young," Mr Holt said.

Mr Holt said there were issues with some of the directions given to the jury and it was "plainly wrong" that the judge had found Young fit for trial.

Young represented himself during the lengthy trial and argued he was unfit for trial because of issues with his health and memory.

The Daily also understood a complaint had been made with the Queensland Police Service by relatives of Mr Young, alleging perjury against a key Deloitte witness in the trial.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a complaint of perjury had been received and "it is currently being assessed", but there was no other information that could be provided at present.

Angry creditors meet with Andrew Young outside Kleenmaid back in 2009.

The criminal proceedings against Mr Young were brought on by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The Commission was unable to provide any comment on Thursday, as it was understood no official decision had been made yet whether the Commission would continue to pursue the matter if Mr Young's convictions were quashed.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions would not comment on the matter as the Court of Appeal had not delivered its judgment.