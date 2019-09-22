Jailed Gladstone man in isolation after threatening staff

A JAILED Gladstone man has been in isolation for 2.5 months after he made threats towards prison staff in an email sent before he was even arrested.

When Beau Graham Granzien, 27, knew he was going back to jail he sent an email to the Capricornia Correctional Centre that said if he was taken to the jail he would "harm staff", a court has been told.

Granzien appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday via video from CCC and pleaded guilty to several drug-related charges including possession and fail to dispose of a needle.

The court was told Granzien had a serious criminal history involving drugs and was on parole at the time of his most recent offending.

The court was told that when Granzien was caught in possession of drugs on July 4 he knew he would be going back to jail.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court that prior to going into custody Granzien sent an email stating if he was taken to CCC he would harm staff.

Ms Ditchfield said Granzien feared for his safety at CCC because he had ongoing disputes with some of the inmates.

The court was told Granzien was taken to CCC but had been in isolation due to his threats toward staff.

Ms Ditchfield said Granzien has had "absolutely no contact with other prisoners" since his intake on July 5.

Ms Ditchfield said Granzien was a father and had experienced periods of abstinence in his life.

She told the court Granzien was clean for some time before his most recent offending, which began after he was kicked out of his accommodation.

Ms Ditchfield said he and his housemate had a disagreement, which caused Granzien to leave.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Granzien reverted back to drugs because staying awake was easier than finding a place to sleep.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella sentenced Granzien to seven months' jail.

Granzien will be eligible to apply for parole on October 20.