Granville firms for QLD Origin nod

Jake Granville of the Cowboys during the Round 8 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has ruled out sending an SOS to Cameron Smith despite incumbent Maroons hooker Andrew McCullough suffering a knee injury on Monday.

Walters said North Queensland rake Jake Granville was now in the mix for a State of Origin debut next month with Brisbane No.9 McCullough set for an extended stint on the sidelines.

Former Queensland skipper Smith seemed to keep the door open on an Origin comeback, telling Fox Sports on Sunday night that he would consider a return if asked and to "never say never".

But Walters said he would not be asking Smith to extend his record 42-game Origin career, despite reeling from the news that McCullough had joined the Maroons' growing injury list.

"There's nothing happening there. Cameron has shown his intentions and where he sits with things, we will just leave it at that," Walters said.

"Cameron has repeatedly said he feels his time in Origin is finished. "It's time for another young Queenslander to step into the role and make that jersey their own.

"I am not sure where all the rumours started from but I won't be picking him (Smith)." Walters said Cowboys No.9 Granville now topped his wish list after McCullough joined Sydney Roosters' Jake Friend (biceps) on the sidelines. "There were a couple we were thinking about (as Queensland hooker), Macca was one and Jake Friend was another but he's fallen," he said.

"Jake Granville is another who is still playing and seems to be on the way up - we will just have to look at our options." Walters was cursing his luck after McCullough had to be helped off the Broncos training paddock nursing his right knee, screaming in pain after an awkward tackle on Monday.

The Maroons mentor admitted he had not experienced such a spate of injuries since taking the Queensland reins in 2016.

Could the Cowboy be Queensland’s man? AAP Image/Michael Chambers.

Apart from his hooker depth being tested, Walters is also waiting on halfback and captaincy contender Daly Cherry-Evans (ankle) as well as inspirational lock Josh McGuire (calf), who went down in North Queensland's round eight win over Gold Coast.

Walters was keeping his fingers crossed the pair would make an NRL return before the team was picked in three weeks' time for the June 5 Origin series opener. "I haven't seen anything like it in my time but that's what can happen and we still have to get through another three games yet (before team is named)," Walters said.

"Josh is expecting to be out for one to two weeks, so hopefully he is back, and I expect DCE to get a game in before Origin."