Jam packed weekend of events on Fraser Coast

The Fraser Coast events calendar is bursting at the seams this weekend offering visitors and residents plenty of chances to get out and enjoy themselves.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Brad Nardi said it was a bumper weekend of activities with everything from racing, dining and dancing to family fun and fundraising on the docket.

He said gates would open at 9am on Saturday for the Torbanlea Picnic Races with the first race scheduled to start at 9.30am.

IN FRONT: Jill Colwell on The GG leads the field into the home straight of last year's 1500m event. Alistair Brightman

"The day will also include fashions on the field, a tug of war and kids' races," Mr Nardi said.

"Tickets are $10 at the gate."

He said if speed on the racetrack was not enough of an adrenaline rush, then race fans could attend the Maryborough Speedway opening night with 115 cars preparing to line up and the first race starting at 4pm.

Or spectators could head to the beach for the high octane thrills of powerboat racing as Hervey Bay hosts the Offshore Superboat Championships.

The superboats are in town this weekend. EMB Photographic

"Fans have the chance to see the superboats up close and being craned in and out of the water at the Urangan public boat ramp or in a street parade along the Esplanade about 3.30pm on Saturday," Mr Nardi said.

"The pole position shootout will take place from noon to 1pm on Saturday while the races on Sunday will begin at 11am and 1pm and continue for 30 minutes each."

He said Scarness Park would be the site of an afternoon and evening of Halloween fun for families on Saturday from 3pm to 8pm with a disco, face painting, workshops, balloon art, costume parades and rides all planned.

Mr Nardi added that hundreds of people would be attending the inaugural Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast at a mystery location on Saturday evening for a pop-up picnic and dancing into the night while others would be at the sold-out Lee Kernaghan Boys from the Bush 25th Anniversary Tour at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

"And still more people will be out and about raising funds to fight cancer at Hervey Bay Relay for Life from 3pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday at the Seafront Oval or at the Amazing Race to Cure Brain Cancer starting from the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club at 2pm on Saturday," he said.

Mr Nardi said the full list of events happening on the weekend was even longer and people could head to frasercoastevents.com for further details.