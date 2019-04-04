Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Star shows off her ‘boob stretch marks’

by Kathleen Joyce
4th Apr 2019 5:17 PM

THE Good Place star Jameela Jamil shared a photo with her followers showing off stretch marks on her breasts and proclaimed she would rename them "Babe Marks".

Jamil, 33, who is outspoken on social media about body positivity, shared the photo sans make-up encouraging others to wear sunscreen.

Jameela Jamil shared this photo on Instagram.
Jameela Jamil shared this photo on Instagram.

"Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing," she captioned the sunny photo. "I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks. They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness."

Jamil explained her face was "white" because she was wearing SPF 100 sunscreen. She called on her fans to tan responsibly and to embrace their skin colour.

"PS LOVE YOUR BROWN SKIN …" the former BBC Radio 1 host wrote. "This skin bleaching and whitening should be banned. It's inherently racist, classist and emotionally very damaging."

Recently, Jamil called out Khloe Kardashian for promoting weight loss products on Instagram. She called Kardashian "irresponsible" for promoting Flat Tummy Co's meal replacement shake to her 89-plus million Instagram followers.

"If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic rather than this laxative product and b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy," Jamil wrote.

Jameela Jamil attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Jameela Jamil attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

jameela jamil social media

Top Stories

    Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    premium_icon Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    News Two Fraser Coast councillors have joined other Queensland councils in voting down proposed changes to voting rules in future Local Government elections

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
    Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    premium_icon Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    Crime His alleged attacker fronted court this week.

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:25 PM
    OPINION: No such thing as a safe seat in politics

    premium_icon OPINION: No such thing as a safe seat in politics

    Opinion Voters can see right through the spin

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:14 PM
    Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

    premium_icon Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

    News 19 students from the college will head off to Japan

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:12 PM