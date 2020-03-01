James Hansen – running for Division 1

A bit about me

I’M James Hansen, incumbent councillor for Division 1 on the Fraser Coast Regional Council. I’m 50 years old, married, with five adult sons.

I am a fourth generation Fraser Coast resident and have been a dairy farmer for the past 30 years.

I was a Woocoo councillor pre-amalgamation and a Fraser Coast councillor, 2012 to present and have been involved with many community groups for past 20 years.

Why I am running

I’m recontesting the election because I love working for the community, delivering much needed projects for my division, being a common sense voice for the people of my division and voting for things which are good for my constituents and against things which are bad for them.

I’m all about delivering much needed basic infrastructure and not pie in the sky projects, to make sure public money is spent wisely.

I know my division like the back of my hand and know its needs.

I’ve had the pleasure of delivering much needed community needs with my discretionary fund.

Top three priorities

My top three issues for next term are the finishing of the new sewage plant for Howard, to continue the rollout of other basic infrastructure like footpaths and more drainage works.

To make sure public money is spent well, to work with councillors to keep rates increases minimal (CPI) and most importantly be accessible to my bosses (you, the people) as I have been over the past two terms