Costigan, a 19-year-old law student at UNSW, and Taha were arrested by police after allegedly selling cocaine across Sydney, from the affluent eastern suburbs to the city’s CBD.
Crime

Jason Costigan’s daughter in court on cocaine charges

by Anton Rose, Inner West Courier
20th Feb 2020 12:19 PM
Police have allegedly uncovered more than 1000 messages and phone calls between Queensland MP Jason Costigan's daughter Brianna and her cocaine dealing co-accused husband Ahmed Taha.

The newlyweds appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court this morning where details of the investigation into "dial-dealers" that nabbed the pair were revealed.

It comes a month after Costigan's conversion to Islam and nuptials came to light.

The MP's daughter was described as "not the brains of the operation" by her lawyer Ihab Jamal when she appeared in Waverley Local Court after her arrest last year.

The court today heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is relying on "1400 intercepted communications" allegedly involving the pair in its case against the lovebirds.

 

Brianna Grace Costigan, who is the daughter of Queensland MP Jason Costigan
Costigan is facing four charges of supplying cocaine while Taha is facing nine.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Maroubra and Pyrmont where police accuse the pair of attempting to sell to an undercover officer.

Neither has entered a plea to the charges.

The surveillance of the couple came at a time when Sydney detectives were cracking down on cocaine dealers operating around the nightlife precincts across the city.

Costigan's apparent marriage and conversion to Islam came as a shock when she posted to Instagram donning a Burberry headscarf with the caption "alhamdulillah for everything" in January.

The pair will return to court later this year.

News tips? Email: anton.rose@news.com.au

