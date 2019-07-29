‘Jaw-dropping’ upgrade to Gold Coast school

GROUND has been broken on a new multimillion-dollar, multi-discipline building at a Gold Coast private school.

The three-storey Innovation and Performing Arts Centre is due to begin construction on the grounds of the fast growing Gold Coast Christian College this month.

Gold Coast Christian College's new Performing Arts Centre now under construction.

The centre is set to cost a total of $3.8 million in school, state and federal funding.

According to college Principal Guy Lawson the building combines creative thinking with engineering workspaces, allowing the disciplines to combine for a broad approach to problem solving.

The project is expected to be completed by mid 2020 and will even include a recording studio.

In development for over four years the building and will take 39 weeks to complete.

Artist impressions of the news Performing Arts Centre at the Gold Coast Christian College

"We have split it into three components with the top floors taking on work spaces, the art facilities, dance spaces and a recording studio," Mr Lawson said.

"Below there are general classrooms and an applied engineering space on the bottom floor.

"The reality is we are preparing kids for the world of the unknown and know they are going to have multiple careers in their lifetime."

"What we are trying to do is prepare them for flexible workplaces to help them create opportunities for themselves though an exposure to newer technologies."

The proposed Performing Arts Centre at Gold Coast Christian College set to open in 2020.

The development is part of the larger master plan for the combined prep to year 12 school with a population of just over 230 students.

"Ultimately we are trying to prepare our kids for the world, our slogan is for students to be creators not consumers," Mr Lawson said.