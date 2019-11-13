Jay Brogden murder accused fronts Mackay court

ONE of the men accused of the murder of missing Airlie Beach man Jay Brogden has faced a Mackay court charged with breaching an order over a vicious stabbing in 2013.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler, 34, appeared in Mackay Supreme Court today before Justice David North, the same man who imposed the five-year jail term for grievous bodily harm.

He served 20 months in custody and was released on a suspended sentence.

Then Butler faced court in Mackay on December 6, 2017 for carrying 1.88g of methamphetamine.

This offence breached the suspended sentence Justice North handed down in a Townsville court six years ago after Butler drunkenly stabbed a friend multiple times in a "life threatening" alcohol-fuelled attack.

Today Butler pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended sentence.

He was also charged for breaching a recognisance order for offences finalised in Brisbane Magistrates Court. The details of this offending were not clear.

Butler was remanded in custody for both offences on June 26 this year.

The court heard he is also facing a murder charge.

Mr Brogden, 21, whose body was never found was last seen alive in Cannonvale near Airlie Beach in 2007. The cold case investigation into his disappearance culminated with Butler and another man charged with his murder.

Justice North, who noted Butler's murder charge several times, said it was "rather difficult to work out what was what" in the large amount of documentation prosecution had submitted.

The court heard Butler had spent most of the past five years in custody.

Butler's barrister Scott Lynch said he had served "significant" time and it would be unjust to activate the 30-month suspended sentence because Butler was already in custody and would serve further time on remand for the murder charge.

Justice North activated Butler's suspended sentence and resentenced him on the recognisance order until the rising of the court.

This means until court is adjourned.

Butler was remanded in custody to await his murder charge.