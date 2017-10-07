Jazmine's plight to help cancer patients

URANGAN State High School student Jazmine Lanza raised nearly $2000 for cancer by shaving off her hair on September 23.

Jazmine's mother Susan Yandle said the shave event went well and Jazmine raised $439.05 on the day for a total of $1788.75.

"If people weren't able to donate either prior to or at the event at Stocklands, it's not too late," Ms Yandle said.

"Both of Jazmine's fundraising pages online are still live until October 29 to receive donations.

"I wonder if Jazmine can reach $2000 by the end of her fundraising next month?"

Ms Yandle thanked Bronco Jensen from Tun A Fun Enterprises, who kindly donated his time for the hour of the shave event to be an MC.

"Later in the week I will be posting her hair to Variety to be sold to wigmakers," she added.

Those wishing to donate to the cause still have time. Just search for 'Jazmine's shave for cancer' on either of two fundraising sites.

Add to the Kids With Cancer Foundation total of $886.10 by searching for 'Jazmine's shave for cancer' at everyday hero.com/au

Add to the $902.65 raised for Rare Cancers Australia search for 'Jazmine's shave for cancer' at rarecancers.org.au.