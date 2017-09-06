Jazz by the River returns with SCAT

SCAT: Craig Burnett on vocals, Jeremy O'Connor on bass, Daniel Smith on drums and Chris Poulsen playing piano will be performing at the Brolga.

THE crazy, fun-loving antics of jazz quartet SCAT will be welcomed at the return of the Maryborough Regional Arts Council's historic Jazz by the River function at the Brolga Theatre later this month.

Having shared the stage with big music icons such as James Morrison, The Whitlams, Emma Pask and Grace Knight, this four-piece band does for jazz what bubbles do for sodapop.

Original tunes, tasty standards, clever arrangements, brilliant musicianship and serious humour is a package that audiences can't get enough of.

SCAT's live show, fronted by vocalist Craig Burnett, is a unique blend of accessible sounds, instrumental mastery, lyric riffing, crowd interaction and off-beat humour.

Over the last 10 years, the band, featuring Burnett on vocals, Jeremy O'Connor on bass, Daniel Smith on drums and Chris Poulsen playing piano, has crafted a unique musical persona that mixes equal doses of fun with blistering jazz virtuosity.

SCAT has also taken hip vibes to festivals all around the country, performing at: Brisbane International Jazz Festival; Brisbane Festival Spiegeltent; Manly Jazz Festival; Blackstump Festival; Toowoomba Streets and Lanes Festival; Logan Jazz and Shiraz; Easter Jazz; Warwick Jumpers & Jazz; Stanthorpe Food and Wine Festival and many more.

The exclusive engagement has limited seating available and will be a show not to be missed.

SCAT will perform at Jazz by the River at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough, on Saturday, September 17, from 2pm.

Tickets are adults $28, MRAC members and tables of eight or 10 $23.

For more information phone 4122 6060, visit the box office or go to the website, ourfrasercoast.com.au.