Jazz Club provides purrfect entertainment this November

SUNSHINE COAST jazz trio The Kitty Kats are heading to Hervey Bay this month to perform for one night only at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Hervey Bay Jazz Club president Chrissy Hirst said the club hoped for mane "derrieres" on seats on the night, Friday, November 24, from 7-10pm.

Performing with an eight-piece band with a full cabaret production, these gals are fantastic, Ms Hirst said.

"All great vocalists in their own right and perfect entertainers."

<<WANT TO KNOW OTHER EVENTS THAT ARE ON AT HERVEY BAY? FOLLOW WHAT'S ON HERE>>

Featuring vocalists Michelle Brown, Renae Suttie and Susanne Campbell, The Kitty Kats pride themselves on being a "sassy" mix of three-part acapella harmonies, cabaret, swing, blues, and rockabilly.

The Kitty Kats will have you dancing, crying, singing, laughing out loud, and "loving the skin you're in".

Tickets cost $25, or $20 for members and are available from the Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Hervey Bay.

Table bookings of eight or more are available for the event, by emailing herveybayjazz@gmail.com.