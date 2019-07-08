Jazz fit for a Prince: Coast musicians play for royalty

"I'M NOT in Maryborough any more, Toto."

This was the thought going through Steve Wright's head when he met the Prince of Romania.

The drummer was one of two Fraser Coast musicians to play in front of royalty for the annual EUROPAfest earlier this year.

Born-and-bred in Maryborough, Mr Wright now lives in Hervey Bay after making a name for himself around the country in brass bands, cover groups and jazz trios.

Through his friendship with Dan Papirany, an Israeli ex-pat and piano player who migrated to the Bundaberg region about a decade ago, Mr Wright was asked to perform in Europe in 2016.

Jazz trio who played in this year's Europafest: Fraser Coast's Steve Wright, Dan Papirany and Fraser Coast's Marsh Robinson perfoming at the gala opening at the Odeon theatre in front of the Prince of Romania.

Three years later, Mr Wright, together with Fraser Coast resident Marsh Robinson and Mr Papirany, was invited to return for the festival.

"An added bonus for this year's festival, at one of our last rehearsals Dan turned up and said he had a phone call asking us to work with Italian high-profile jazz player Gabriele Agosta," Mr Wright said.

"I've played with some of Australia's best jazz musicians but at the end of the day it was still in my own backyard. This was a whole different experience."

The opening gala concert of EUROPAfest at the Odeon Theatre in Romania's capital kicked off the cafe concert series where jazz musicians from across the world competed.

Odeon Theatre where two musicians from the Fraser Coast played as part of a jazz trio to kick off Europafest this year at a gala event.

A highlight of the evening for the 59-year-old was receiving a special invitation to meet the patron of the event, Prince Radu of Romania, after his opening performance.

"Last time I performed and left early, but this time I stayed for the week-long cafe series and it was the best thing I've ever done," Mr Wright said.

"I got to mingle and make friends with incredibly talented musicians from different countries."

Jazz trio who played in this year's Europafest: Fraser Coast's Steve Wright, Dan Papirany and Fraser Coast's Marsh Robinson.

Mr Wright advised young musicians to have the guts to step up.

"I had a guy say to me once, 'how do you get up on stage and work with these famous musicians, some of them are actual legends?'," he said.

"Well, I said 'you just do it.' If you are going to make mistakes you may as well do it with the best in the industry because that is the best learning curve you can have."