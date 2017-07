The JB Hi-Fi store in Hervey Bay has been evacuated after a suspicious note was found inside.

UPDATE: Operation is back to normal at JB Hi-Fi in Hervey Bay, following a bomb scare this morning.

Staff and customers were evacuated for about 90 minutes while emergency crews surveyed the shop.

Police, paramedics and fire fighters are currently at the scene of the Boat Harbour Dr business.

It's believed staff have been waiting outside since about 11.20am.