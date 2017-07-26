JB Hi-Fi is ready to reopen in Hervey Bay at a new location

TECHNOLOGY retailer JB Hi-Fi will reopen in Hervey Bay on Thursday (July 27) at its new location.

The franchise has moved inside Stockland Hervey Bay, taking the place of the former IGA.

Doors will officially open at 9am, and manager Nicholas Dresens said there will be grand opening specials available.

"The layout of the store is almost 300 sqm bigger," Mr Dresens said.

"We will be growing the team and putting a few more employees on."

The move coincides with the store's fifth birthday.

Mr Dresens has been the manager since JB Hi-Fi opened at its original location on Boat Harbour Dr in 2012.

"I'm as excited for the new location as I was when we opened the first store," he said.

"Ten of our staff have been here for the whole five years, and have received their service badges."

ANZ bank to reopen next week

The Pialba ANZ branch on 15 Central Ave will open again to customers on August 2, after being closed for two months for a major refurbishment.

Branch manager Brian Boulton thanked the public and staff for their patience during the development.

"We have gone fully digital," Mr Boulton said.

"There will now be free Wi-Fi for customers and smart ATMs for 24 hour banking, and iPads for internet banking.

"Staffing will remain the same so people will have the option of talking to people."

The official opening will start from 9.30am.

The ANZ branch in Torquay has been open in the meantime.