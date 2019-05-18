Menu
Jeff Horn is in the position to choose.
Jeff Horn is in the position to choose.
Boxing

The ‘Super Six’ tipped to revive Aussie boxing

18th May 2019 3:36 PM
JEFF Horn heads a "Super Six" of Aussie super-welterweights ready to fight each other in great domestic battles.

Horn is training to face Melbourne's Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31 with an eye to a world title fight at Christmas, but the "Fighting Schoolteacher'" says he is also eager to teach Australian 70kg champ Tim Tszyu "a good lesson"'.

The 70kg division in Australia is chock full of world-class fighters including Horn's stablemate Dennis Hogan, who went close to winning the world title in Mexico in his last start; Daniel Lewis, who beat Tszyu to go to the Rio Olympics; and Shepparton's Dwight Ritchie, who has 19 wins in 20 fights.

Tszyu won a clear-cut decision over Melbourne's Joel Camilleri in Sydney on Wednesday night and he and his promoter immediately began banging the drum for a stadium fight in Sydney.

The 24-year-old with the lightning right hand went one better than his world champion father, Kostya, who never won a national championship in his 13-year pro career.

``I am the best in the county," Tszyu said afterwards.

``This is just the beginning. Whenever Jeffery wants it, we'll go.''

Horn is adamant Tszyu is not at his level.

"Tim has good speed but Joel was able to hit him a lot and cut him early,'' Horn said.

``I'm chasing another world title fight and that's my priority but if the promoters can put together a deal, I'd gladly fight Tim anytime and I would be very confident of winning.''

Sydney's Daniel Lewis and his manager, former international fighter Peter Mitrevski Jr, have signed a deal with the world's leading promoter Bob Arum.

Lewis has had 150 amateur fights and Mitrevski says they are on an express path to a world championship.

``We want big fights straight away,'' Mitrevski said.

``Daniel has only had one pro fight but we'd take on Tszyu straight away and Daniel would beat him again.''

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu (R) is a star on the rise. Picture: AAP
Australian boxer Tim Tszyu (R) is a star on the rise. Picture: AAP

Australia's most successful fighter, Jeff Fenech, says Lewis is a "brutal body-puncher'' whose crowd-pleasing style will make him an instant hit with fight fans.

He recently worked as a sparring partner for world middleweight champ Daniel Jacobs.

Lewis is training under Graham Shaw, who guided Daniel Geale to the IBF and WBA middleweight championships.

