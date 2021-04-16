Jess Fox unveils her Olympic secret weapon

Jess Fox hit rough waters when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a lifeline in greyhound Pink.

A FOUR-LEGGED assistant coach could be Australia's ticket to Olympic gold.

Pink the greyhound has been shadowing canoe-slalom world champion Jessica Fox during her Penrith training sessions for Tokyo 2021, helping her keep nerves at bay and setting a high bar for speed and agility.

Officially the greatest paddler of all time, with 10 World Championship Medals, Ms Fox hit rough waters with last year's cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and found a lifeline in Pink. "I jumped online, and within a week I got Pink as a foster dog," she said. "She has a calming presence and has brought so much joy to our home in a period of uncertainty."

The 26 year-old carries the legacy of her champion paddling parents, and has already trumped dad Richard Fox's five individual world titles for Great Britain. Her mum, French Olympic bronze medallist Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi, is her trainer - assisted by Pink. "We call her the assistant coach," Ms Fox said. "Mum turned my old Olympic rain jacket into a jacket for Pink, and she parades around in her green and gold."

Unable to commit to adopting a dog due to her frequent travel, Ms Fox has embraced the opportunity to temporarily make a greyhound part of her family. "They have such quirky personalities, it makes us laugh when she's excited, she just looks so big and awkward," she said. "There's a misconception that they need heaps of exercise, but a 20 minute walk is enough. I wouldn't count it as my cardio training - it just helps to clear my mind."

National Greyhound Adoption Day is taking place on Sunday, April 18 at Moore Park's Entertainment Quarter, enabling people to meet their prospective pets and learn more.

