Jet-boat races part of new plans for Carina Speedway

BACK ON TRACK: Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex manager and promoter Barry Pearce at the venue yesterday.

"WE'RE certainly not mucking around - we are playing for keeps."

New owner David Vaughan has plenty planned for the Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex, formerly Carina Speedway, after officially buying the property from the Walker family earlier this week.

With manager and promoter Barry Pearce, who yesterday spoke on behalf of Vaughan, he is already working on making sure the venue is used to its maximum potential.

This includes plans to create tracks for mud drags, motocross and go karts.

But that isn't it.

"We want to create jet-boat racing at the track as well because we know there are people interested in us running it," Vaughan told the NewsMail yesterday.

"We'd also like to do a monster truck event at least once a year as well."

The ideas aren't just restricted to motorsport either.

"We're considering other events as well including music festivals and entertainment outdoors," Vaughan said.

"Ute musters and even rodeos could also be held out here."

Vaughan said he was also looking to build accommodation at the Motorplex to attract people to the events.

He said that over time the project would cost millions - but it would all be worth it.

"We've already seen incredible support from the press release on the announcement," he said.

"We're also happy to see plenty of volunteers come forward out of the woodwork in the past couple of days.

"It will also bring in plenty of money for Bundaberg with our team already utilising cranes, electricians and other areas since we took over."

Vaughan said his team, led by Pearce, would ensure the track was maintained to the highest standard.

"They are all former racers and are very experienced with speedways," he said.

"We also have a full commitment already until Christmas for events."

Vaughan said there would be an 18-meeting calendar next season including national titles.

There will be racing in multiple categories including V8 Wing Sprints and V8 Non Wing Sprints.

Vaughan also didn't rule out bringing World Series Sprintcars to the region.

"It's still under negotiations and there is some level of difficulty with the organisers not prepared to move away from their current locations," he said.

"I'd love to see them race here and we will be looking into that."

The first event is expected to be in August.