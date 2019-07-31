Jet crashes into Perth Airport terminal

The plane appears to have crashed into the Perth terminal of airline Cobham. Picture: Channel 7.

A PLANE carrying at least 60 passengers has crashed on the tarmac at Perth Airport.

The aircraft, operated by Cobham Aviation, impacted an airport building while taxiing, Perth Airport has said.

The incident occurred at 2.20pm Perth time (4.20pm AEST) yesterday.

Cobham Aviation operates services for Qantas as well as for resources companies to mining towns.

The aircraft is thought to be an Avro regional jet, an updated version of the British Aerospace 146 that first flew in 1981.

"Emergency services are onsite, however there are no injuries to passengers or crew," said Perth Airport in a statement.

"This incident has not impacted any other operations or services at Perth Airport".

The West Australian has reported that passengers said the brakes on the jet failed as it was approaching the terminal and it rolled and crashed into a lighting structure.

They said it was a "massive jolt" and were told not to take photos or videos as they left the plane.

An image from Channel 7 showed a Cobham twin engined jet with its nose embedded into a building, thought to be the airline's terminal building. Smashed doors and windows can be seen.

The Cobham terminal, that services the regional flights, was reportedly been evacuated.

News.com.au has contacted Cobham for comment.