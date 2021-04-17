Jet ski operator accused of impersonating rival

A turf war has broken out between rival watersports operators, with one company accusing another of impersonating its business to steal customers.

Main Beach tourism operator Jetski Safaris Pty Ltd (Jetski Safaris) has sued Surfers Paradise operator Surfers Jetski Tours (SJT) in the District Court in Southport for allegedly "passing off" its business as being associated with it by using the phrase "Jet Ski Safari" in Instagram posts and in Google search advertisements.

Jetski Safaris part-owned by Adrian Bond, 41, from Labrador, has asked the court to ban its rival from using the phrase in its advertising and social media posts until a trial is held, and is seeking damages from lost trade to be assessed by the court, which has jurisdiction up to $750,000.

Adrian Bond, part-owner of Jetski Safaris Pty Ltd, at Mariners Cove Marina, Main Beach, Gold Coast. photo: Lyndon Mechielsen

Mr Bond's company is the owner of five registered business names all containing the phrase "Jet Ski Safari".

Mr Bond claims in his affidavit that on at least five occasions customers booked to the rival company owned by couple David and Robyn Lines, have been turning up at his office in Mariners Cove Marina at Main Beach, confused about who they booked with.

"After realising their mistake (customers) hurriedly leave... to partake in tours and safaris which were booked with (SJT)" Mr Bond says in his affidavit.

The office of SJT, which also trades as Surfers Paradise Water Sports, is at The Marriot Resort Marina in Surfers Paradise, about 3km away from Mr Bond's business.

Mr Bond claims that SJT began actively using the phrases Jet Ski Safari and Jet Ski Safaris in paid Google and Instagram advertisements or web links from about June last year and this escalated in early February this year.

Mr Bond said that when searched online using the phrase Jet Ski Safaris in November and February he found paid advertisements for the rival business.

"This marketing technique has caused a great deal of confusion," Mr Bond says in his affidavit.

Instagram post by Surfers Paradise Water Sports from February 2021, used as evidence in the legal fight over alleged passing off.

Mr Bond states in his affidavit that he arranged for letters to be sent to David and Robyn Lines in November last year and March, complaining about their advertising and warning them they were "in breach of passing off legislation".

Mr Bond says in court documents that SJT had not responded to the March legal letter and they had not changed their Google and Instagram advertising.

The March legal letter accuses SJT of using the capitalised words Safari, Jet and Ski in their Google ads and Instagram posts "as a direct attempt to pass off some association or connection" with Mr Bond's business and "attract business away from" it.

Mr Bond claims that SJT is "undercutting" his business with rates up to $30 cheaper for longer tours.

Two-and-a-half hour tours cost $390 at Mr Bond's business and $360 at Mr and Mrs Lines business, while one-and-a-half-hour tours cost $270 with Mr Bond and $250 with the Lines, court documents state.

David and Robyn Lines, owners of Surfers Paradise Watersports and Surfers Jetski Tours, who have been accused of impersonating rival business Jetski Safaris Pty Ltd. Picture: Facebook.

Mr Bond told the court in his affidavit that he filed the claim on April 9 in a bid to resolve the confusion caused by SJT's recent advertising during the school holiday tourism peak.

Mr Bond says his company has traded for 21 years and he has owned it for seven years.

It averages 10,000 jet ski safari trips each year, he states in his affidavit.

Mr and Mrs Lines registered the SJT business name in July 2018 and the Surfer Paradise Watersports business name in December 2018, court documents state.

SJT has not filed a defence to the claims.

The case is due in court on May 7.

