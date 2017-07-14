Jetgo cancels flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne

JETGO IS A NO-GO: Direct flights to Melbourne from Hervey Bay have been cancelled for at least three months.

FLIGHTS to Melbourne from Hervey Bay were meant to be starting next Friday, but those wanting a direct trip to Victoria will now have to wait until much later in the year.

Jetgo has delayed the route's start date by three months and managing director Paul Bredereck cites the lack of tickets purchased as the reason why.

"The response has been softer than expected,” Mr Bredereck said.

"We're holding off until the beginning of October.”

Mr Bredreck believes bookings will increase for end of year dates, in-line with Christmas and other events.

"The majority of people we expect to use the service have family connections with Melbourne,” he said.

"They'll want to book around the spring racing carnival time, and for the holidays.

"But people travelling here for the whale season would have already made prior travel arrangements, so there's no real demand now.”

Information on the new flight dates went live today at jetgo.com.

Mr Bredereck said those who bought a ticket for a flight prior to the new start date will receive a refund.