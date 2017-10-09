Jetgo explains why they cut their Melbourne route

Jetgo has cancelled its planned Melbourne flight route from Hervey Bay.

LOW booking numbers have been blamed for Jetgo's cancellation of a flight route between Melbourne and Hervey Bay.

The regional airline announced the service would be cancelled on Monday morning, following months of speculation.

Jetgo's Managing Director Airlines Paul Bredereck said only 54 people made bookings three months after the announcement.

"(It) is way below the level required to operate a viable service," Mr Bredereck said.

"Therefore Jetgo has made the commercial decision to redeploy its aircraft onto other routes.

"Even on the first flight from Melbourne to Hervey Bay only eight people have booked and on the first flight Hervey Bay to Melbourne only one person has booked."

Mr Bredereck said by making the decision almost four weeks out passengers still had time to find seats on other airlines.

"All passengers will be fully refunded," he said.

"The entire Jetgo team wishes to thank those passengers that have supported the service, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay community."