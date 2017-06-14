JetGo: How much will it cost to fly to Melbourne and back

JetGo is now offering flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne.

IT will cost you about $500 to jet set to Melbourne and back from Hervey Bay with the newest airline servicing the region now.

According to JetGo's website, the Jetsale flights will cost you $248 each way, adding up to $498 for a return trip.

This quote is referring to flights leaving in late July and returning early August.

If you miss the Jetsale, the next best price is $338 for a Jetlite flight.

The flight will take you two-and-a-half hours direct from Hervey Bay to Essendon Airport in Melbourne.

When you arrive in the city, there is a free shuttle bus from the airport for Jetgo passengers to Essendon Train Station.

Alternatively you can jump in a taxi or the tram is a close stroll from the airport.

For bus enquiries call 0406 675 729.