Jetgo to review Melbourne flights from Bay next week

The first Jetgo plane arrives in Hervey Bay.
The first Jetgo plane arrives in Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
REGIONAL airline Jetgo will be reviewing their flight route between Hervey Bay and Melbourne after low booking numbers put the service in jeopardy.

Emails obtained by the Chronicle reveal only one passenger is booked on the first flight from Hervey Bay to Melbourne, while eight passengers are booked on the first flight between Melbourne and Hervey Bay.

Despite the numbers, the airline has not cancelled the service.

Rumours of the cancellation surfaced on Thursday after a notice posted to the Facebook group We Want Melbourne Flights from Hervey Bay.

But Jetgo managing director airlines Paul Bredereck said the service was still going ahead on Friday.

"Nothing has changed at our end," Mr Bredereck said.

"We are certainly not in any rush to prematurely can it after the money and effort we have put in."

Fraser Coast Chronicle
