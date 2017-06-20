32°
News

JETGONE: Low demand leads to Melbourne route cancellation

Blake Antrobus
by

LOW booking numbers have been blamed for regional airline Jetgo's decision to cancel direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne weeks before its first scheduled takeoff.

The announcement follows months of speculation after the airline's original launch of the flight route was pushed back from July to November 3 due to lack of interest.

But low booking numbers continued to plague the service, with only 54 people booking seats on the entire route.

Regional airline Jetgo made the decision to withdraw its planned flight route on Friday.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said poor planning combined with a disorganised marketing campaign doomed the flight route to fail.

The Chronicle previously revealed only one person had booked on the first flight between Hervey Bay and Melbourne, while eight were booked on the first flight departing from Melbourne.

Photos
View Gallery



Jetgo's Managing Director Paul Bredereck said lack of demand was primarily to blame.

Despite this, he said the airline had consulted with a number of organisations in the leadup to the service, including the Fraser Coast Regional Council, the business community, tourism bodies and operators.

"We were provided with data from advocates for the direct Melbourne flights campaign," Mr Bredereck said.

"We spent more marketing this route than we have previously ever spent on a new route."

Mr Bredereck said the airline had made the "commercial decision" to redeploy its aircraft on other routes.

"The entire JETGO team, wishes to thank those passengers who have supported the service, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay community.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause some customers."

Related Items

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay jetgo melbourne

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Tourism body says 'more work to be done' for Melbourne flights

Tourism body says 'more work to be done' for Melbourne...

The region's tourism body has weighed in to the Jetgo controversy, saying they would look for more opportunities to expand the services already using Hervey Bay

Puzzle attraction gets tick from TripAdvisor

Pacific Whale Foundation, Hervey Bay whale watching - humpback whales at play. Fraser Island also impresses whale watchers.

Breakout The Room has been given a Certificate of Excellence.

Hervey Bay man accused of sexual assault dies

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

His case was mentioned in Hervey Bay District Court.

Expressing recovery through art

MEANINGFUL ART: Artists Mark Singho with RFQ staff Tian, Leanne McCarthy and Helen Halford with Cr David Lewis at the exhibition which expresses the recovery of those who've fought mental illness through art.

The exhibition delves into the journey of many people.

Local Partners