Jets and ATW can't be split in Wide Bay Premier League match

FINALS BOUND: Joshua Advaneyof the KSS Jets and Noah Bray of Across the Waves compete for the ball.

FINALS BOUND: Joshua Advaneyof the KSS Jets and Noah Bray of Across the Waves compete for the ball. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Premier League finals are shaping as a tight tussle with all four teams a chance to win.

In Saturday night's KSS Jets versus Across the Waves game, the two semi-final-bound teams could not be split.

Both teams had opportunities but could not find the back of the net.

The match was dominated by defence.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer believed the result boded well for his team in the finals.

"ATW are the only team we haven't beaten this season and we certainly matched it with them,” Rimmer said.

"It was an arm wrestle throughout the match and no team was letting up.”

With one match remaining in the regular season, Rimmer believes his team was starting to focus on the semi-finals.

"The good thing to come out of the match was that the boys were cranky that they didn't win,” he said.

"It means they are focused and ready for what's ahead.”

In other WBPL results the Sunbury Blues felt the full force of another semi-final- bound team in United Park Eagles.

UPE dominated Sunbury, winning 9-0.

Sunbury gave credit to UPE, believing the Bundaberg team would be a major contender in the finals.

UPE were solid and clinical in their dismantling of the Maryborough team.

Brothers Aston Villa accounted for the Buccaneers with a 3-0 win while Doon Villa scored five goals to nil in their victory over the United Warriors.

Bingera won easily over the Granville Tigers, defeating the Maryborough side 6-0.

Next week Across the Waves will host the Buccaneers, and Doon Villa will also travel to Bundaberg to play Bingera.

In Hervey Bay, United Warriors will play Brothers Aston Villa.

Maryborough will host two matches when Granville play the United Eagles and Sunbury play the KSS Jets.

As the only Fraser Coast team in the finals the KSS Jets will be hoping to continue their good form and get through the match unscathed.