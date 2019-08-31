Jets cleared for take-off in Wide Bay Premier League finals

FOOTBALL: For KSS Jets Football club, tonight will be historic night, whatever the result.

The Hervey Bay club will play in the Wide Bay Premier League final series for the first time in the club's history.

Coach Phil Rimmer is confident his team can make a run for the major prize.

"We have had some good training sessions this week and have prepared as well as we can,” he said.

Rimmer will also have a full squad at his disposal for the first time in several weeks.

"We are at full strength and there will be no excuses,” Rimmer said.

The coach credits the many behind-the-scenes club members who have helped build the club to where it is.

"We were wooden-spooners for the past two seasons and now we have our division one and two teams in the finals,” he said.

Jets will face United Park Eagles in the elimination semi-final on field two at Martens Oval.

"We have beaten them already this season and we are confident we can do it again,” Rimmer said.

The match kicks off at 6.30pm.

In the major semi-final, it will be an all Bundaberg affair as Bingera and Across the Waves battle it out to go directly to the final.

Both teams finished on the same points total after the regular season.

It was only goal differential that placed Bingera in the top spot.

The match will kick-off at 6.30pm on field one at Martens Oval.

The Chronicle will keep you updated with a full wrap-up of finals action online, plus results in Monday's paper.