Jets ground Doon Villa

Matt Capelo ready to pass the ball to a team mate. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Premier League kicked off on Saturday night with history being made.

The Wide Bay Buccaneers secured their first ever point in senior competition with a 3-3 draw against Granville.

Buccaneers general manager believed the result was a positive for the Buccaneer side after being reduced to 9 players after two players were red carded.

"The team hung tough with ten minutes to go, it could have led 4-2 but the ball hit the post,” Guest said.

Granville scored shortly after leaving the match as a draw.

In other WPL matches held on the Fraser Coast, Sunbury recorded a victory over Bundaberg's Brothers Aston Villa 2-1.

Coach Andrew Howlett was very pleased with his team's performance.

"We knew they would come out hard, they are a quality team,” he said.

"We weathered the storm and met them physically across the park,” Howlett said.

Howlett was quick to praise his back-line.

"They were very solid for us tonight,” Howlett said.

Howlett promoted his son Ryan up to Premier League this year and the decision paid immediate results with Ryan scoring his first goal.

Jacob Chapman put Sunbury further ahead when he scored from a penalty.

KSS Jets also scored a convincing win over Maryborough's Doon Villa 3 -0.

The Jets went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

Coach Phil Rimmer felt pride in this team's performance.

"We played with determination and quality,” Rimmer said.

Rimmer understands that one win does not make a season and was quick to acknowledge there was more work to do.

"Our link play was good but we let them play their own game for around ten minutes of the match,” he said.

"We can't afford to do that or we will get hurt,” Rimmer said.

Jets goals were scored by Jacob Lynch who grabbed a double and Shaun Mitchell.

In other matches Bingera ran out easy winners over Bundaberg rivals United Park Eagles 5-1.

Bundaberg's Across the Waves beat United Warriors 6-0.

Round two action will showcase three games on the Fraser Coast.

Granville play host to Brothers Aston Villa,

United Warriors will face the United Park Eagles.

Doon Villa will face off against the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

KSS Jets and Sunbury travel north with KSS Jets facing Bingera.

A top of the table clash will be the highlight of the round with favourites Across the Waves hosting Sunbury.