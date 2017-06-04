Jets place women's Wide Bay League aim on development

KAWUNGAN Sandy Straits' women's Wide Bay League team will judge its success in the long term.

That's the view of John Cullen, who has coached the side's inaugural Wide Bay League team.

What separates the Jets from other teams is the side's success is not governed by on-field results.

According to Cullen, the side's focus is on the development of its players, as well as providing another pathway to a higher standard of competition.

"It hasn't been bad. We've tried to adjust but it has been a struggle for numbers,” Cullen said.

"It is coming together.

"I think the fact we'll compete with the best players in the region is what drives us. We just need to keep going out there and playing our best.”

The Jets fell 2-0 to league leaders Bingera on Saturday.

While it obviously is not recorded as a win, it is a major victory for Cullen's team when you consider the Jets were thumped 11-1 when they last played on May 20.

"This is a new experience for the players, and that experience is what we're after this year,” he said.

"Most of them are in the deep end this year. We've got a few senior players but a large number of them are young or still at school.

"The younger girls will benefit from this season and we'll take that experience to plan for the future.”

Cullen's main issue is player availability.

While the side has at least 20 names on its books, the Jets struggle to field a full side with sufficient reserves each week. A lack of success is another component, with their 3-1 win over Across The Waves on April 22 their sole win so far.

"It's good when we have the senior players together but we've got a few people who work away,” he said.

"We definitely need another win but I think we've been going all right.”