23°
Sport

Jets place women's Wide Bay League aim on development

Matthew McInerney
| 4th Jun 2017 4:50 PM
WIDE BAY LEAGUE: Manon De Kleuver in action for KSS Jets.
WIDE BAY LEAGUE: Manon De Kleuver in action for KSS Jets. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KAWUNGAN Sandy Straits' women's Wide Bay League team will judge its success in the long term.

That's the view of John Cullen, who has coached the side's inaugural Wide Bay League team.

What separates the Jets from other teams is the side's success is not governed by on-field results.

According to Cullen, the side's focus is on the development of its players, as well as providing another pathway to a higher standard of competition.

"It hasn't been bad. We've tried to adjust but it has been a struggle for numbers,” Cullen said.

"It is coming together.

"I think the fact we'll compete with the best players in the region is what drives us. We just need to keep going out there and playing our best.”

The Jets fell 2-0 to league leaders Bingera on Saturday.

While it obviously is not recorded as a win, it is a major victory for Cullen's team when you consider the Jets were thumped 11-1 when they last played on May 20.

"This is a new experience for the players, and that experience is what we're after this year,” he said.

"Most of them are in the deep end this year. We've got a few senior players but a large number of them are young or still at school.

"The younger girls will benefit from this season and we'll take that experience to plan for the future.”

Cullen's main issue is player availability.

While the side has at least 20 names on its books, the Jets struggle to field a full side with sufficient reserves each week. A lack of success is another component, with their 3-1 win over Across The Waves on April 22 their sole win so far.

"It's good when we have the senior players together but we've got a few people who work away,” he said.

"We definitely need another win but I think we've been going all right.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport wide bay league

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

GALLERY: Relish Fest. showcases region on a platter

GALLERY: Relish Fest. showcases region on a platter

WITHOUT the efforts of local foodies, Darren Everard said the Relish Food and Wine Festival would never have been possible.

SA Mayor: I've seen the benefits of the Cashless Debit Card

The Cashless Debit Card is beneficial, a South Australian mayor has said.

I have seen first-hand the benefits of the Cashless Debit Card.

Jets place women's Wide Bay League aim on development

WIDE BAY LEAGUE: Manon De Kleuver in action for KSS Jets.

KSS Jets's women's WBL team will judge its success in the long term.

Scrappy Seagulls back into the winner's circle

TRY: Winger Billy-James Stefaniuk scores a try during the Seagulls' win over Isis Devils.

The Seagulls beat Isis Devils by 24 points.

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

Popular country gospel singer to perform on Fraser Coast

Gospel singer Steve Grace is coming to Hervey Bay.

Steve Grace has sung and performed all over the world.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

ROBBIE Williams was helped by 50,000 of his Manchester fans last night after he struggled to get through his song Angels.

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

ROOM TO MOVE

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $460,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 $398,000

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!