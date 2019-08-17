Jets ready to crash the Waves in Premier League

SHOT: Liam Previtera almost finds the net for KSS Jets, however Samuel Collinson was able to deflect the shot.

FOOTBALL: The penultimate round of the Wide Bay Premier League gets under way today with matches scheduled in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The top four have been decided.

Those teams will be preparing for the finals which begin in a few weeks.

The match of the round features two of the top four playing in Hervey Bay.

KSS Jets will host Across the Waves in a potential preview to a finals match.

ATW is currently placed second while the Jets have locked in fourth.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer is not taking the match easy and is preparing his side to win the three points.

"We are going out to win the match. We want to continue our momentum,” Rimmer said.

Rimmer believes he has the game plan to beat the Bundaberg team.

"We know how they play and we are set-up to counter them,” he said.

He believes his team will continue their form into the finals.

"We are ready to give third position a shake,” Rimmer said.

The match kicks off at 6pm at the Hervey Bay Sports Complex.

In other matches in the round Doon Villa will host the United Warriors at Villa Park in Maryborough.

Martens Oval will host the remaining three games with Bingera and Granville to play at 4pm.

Buccaneers and Brothers Aston Villa will go to battle on field 1 while United Park Eagles and Sunbury will play on field 2.

Both matches kick off at 6pm.