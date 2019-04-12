Jets score FFA Cup win over Doon Villa

FOOTBALL: A rescheduled FFA Cup round one match secured the KSS Jets their first ever win in the FFA Cup competition.

The Hervey Bay side were victorious over Doon Villa 8-0.

After a slow start, turning the ball over to Doon Villa on too many occasions for coach Phil Rimmer the Jets hit the after-burners.

Scoring four goals they went to the half-time break full of confidence.

The second half was a repeat of the first with another four goals reaching Doon Villa's net.

Goal scorers for the KSS Jets included Jarrod Best scoring four, Jordan Dowden with two, Matt Capello and Liam Previtera kicked one goal each.

Coach Rimmer was pleased with the result and was pleased for his forwards.

"They have been failing to fire up front and last night they turned it all around,” Rimmer said.

"They needed that result and it will be good for their confidence,” Rimmer said.

Rimmer gave special mention to Jarrod Best for his four goals and Black Walker for his defence and communication from the back.

The KSS Jets are back in action on Saturday night when they host the United Warriors in Fraser Coast Cup action from 6.00pm.

In the only other Fraser Coast Cup match this weekend Sunbury and Granville clash on Friday night from 8pm.