Jetstar releases cheap NZ flights

JETSTAR Australia has jumped the gun on international border closures by advertising flights between the Gold Coast and New Zealand tourism hotspot Queenstown from August 1.

The airline has listed dozens of flights on its website. Flights from the Gold Coast start from $209 with return fees as low as $185. Some flights are already listed as "sold out".

A Jetstar Australia spokesman said the company had been doing monthly reviews of services.

A decision will be made tomorrow if Jetstar will cancel flights to and from New Zealand for the month of August Picture: Brendan Radke.



A Gold Coast Airport spokeswoman said it was unlikely the flights would be going ahead and airlines were "speculating" it may happen.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Chris Mills said: "opening up trans-Tasman travel is an important step in the national tourism recovery plan".

"The ongoing discussions between the Australian and New Zealand governments about re-starting this market are encouraging," he told the Bulletin.

"The Gold Coast is one of the most popular destinations for New Zealand travellers and we are looking forward to welcoming Kiwis back to our region, to enjoy all the Gold Coast and Northern NSW has to offer and for long-overdue reunions with family and friends.

"We are in close contact with our airline partners on an ongoing basis about increased capacity and re-establishing routes."

There were hopes this week airports across Australia would be able to fly to New Zealand as part of a COVID-19 "trans-Tasman bubble".

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the decision would come down to the Australian Government, though New Zealand would not allow travel to anywhere with community transmission.

But it has since been scrapped due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases in Victoria.

Last year 1.4 million New Zealanders visited Australia, contributing $2.6 billion in to city's visitor economy in overnight spending.

This group was the Gold Coast's second highest source market overall and our second top holiday source market, with 212,000 New Zealand visitors coming to the city last year, staying 1.473 million nights.

Originally published as Jetstar releases cheap NZ flights