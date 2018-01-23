$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

Cape Hillsborough near Mackay, which has been named Australia’s No.1 town. Picture: wotif.com

Australia, it's your lucky year.

Jetstar has launched its latest sale, with flights to some of the world's hottest destinations now up for grabs for well under $100.

The airline is running a "Celebrate Australia" sale for domestic flights during 2018 - and on the list are a whole stack of destinations the world is vying to visit.

For instance, $29 can bag a flight to a destination that's been named among the world's hottest destinations for 2018 - Tasmania.

Just last week the island state was named among the New York Times' top spots to see in 2018, with the publication lauding its foodie cred.

The state had already notched up a win in Lonely Planet's Best for 2018, with its new Thousand Lakes Lodge named one of the world's best places to stay.

Lonely Planet has lists Tasmania’s Thousand Lakes Lodge as one of its top places to stay in 2018.

There are flights to Australia's newly crowned No.1 town, Mackay, for $49 from Brisbane.

Flights to the Whitsunday Coast - the gateway to Whitehaven Beach, one of the world's best - start from $65 from Sydney.

Flights to the Gold Coast - at the top of its game as it gears up to host the Commonwealth Games - start from $65 from Melbourne.

Whitehaven Beach is considered one of the world’s best. Picture: Tourism Australia

Then there's Sydney - fresh from being named one of world's top destinations for 2018 by National Geographic Traveler - with flights starting from $45 from Launceston.

And the list goes on. Every time you look, Australia keeps adding to its list of bucket-list destinations.

Thankfully, cheap flights are seeing 2018 shape up as a good year to check off some of the highlights.

Jetstar's latest sale runs until 11.59pm (AEDT) Monday, January 29 or until sold out.

The details vary from route to route, but most of the sale fares are for travel from mid February to late March; early May to late June; and mid July to mid September.

Sydney has been named one of the world's best destinations for 2018.

Some of the fares available include:

Melbourne (Avalon) to Hobart from $29

Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon) from $35

Launceston to Sydney from $45

Hobart to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $45

Brisbane to Mackay from $49

Brisbane to Sydney from $49

Hobart to Sydney from $59

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Sydney from $59

Adelaide to Sydney from $65

Whitsunday Coast to Sydney from $65

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Gold Coast from $65

Brisbane to Melboune (Tullamarine) from $69

Cairns to Gold Coast from $69

Adelaide to Brisbane from $79

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Townsville from $89

Cairns to Sydney from $95

