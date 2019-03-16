Jett's a lot happier on the dancefloor

Jett Kenny has finally found his feet on Dancing With The Stars, thanks to his dance partner Lily Cornish.

JETT Kenny has a new spring in his step after turning a corner on Dancing With The Stars.

After some disappointing mistakes in the tango with his professional dance parter Lily Cornish, and sitting near the bottom of the leader board since his debut last month, the ironman bounced back with a rumba on Monday night.

"(My body) has loosened up a lot more than I thought it was going to," he told the Daily.

"With the rumba there's a bit more time to think about things and I could picture what my body was doing and not worry about the steps as much."

The intense and sexy performance steamed up television screens across the country, adding more fuel to speculation there's something more than friendship between them.

"It's never-ending, but it is what it is," he said.

"We play up on it a bit here and there. I'm used to the attention with mum and dad growing up. It's all part of it and Lily's dealing with it in her own way.

"We just laugh about it. People send the articles to us and we just go 'Oh yeah, that's funny'."

Jett also received a confidence boost from a special guest in the audience. His friend Jess Collins, a former competitive surf lifesaver who was paralysed in a surfing accident, was finally able to see him perform in person this week.

The 24-year-old is competing on the show to raise funds for her recovery through the charity Sunflowers for Jess.

"She knows the real me and she had a good laugh at me dancing. She knows I'm not really a serious dancer," he said.

"I was excited to do that for her and to see her. I hadn't seen her since she was in hospital in Brisbane."

This upcoming week the ballroom show has a movie theme. Jett and Lily will perform a Viennese Waltz to Happy, Pharrell Williams' hit song from the animated film Despicable Me 2.

Judge Sharna Burgess, who has spent the past eight years dancing with celebrities on the American version of the show, told the Daily Jett shows great potential.

"Jett is actually a really fantastic athlete and I see how hard he tries," she said.

"I think why he's struggled is Jett treats it more as a race and a competition rather than an emotional performance. It's the artistic side he is just starting to grasp."

Dancing With The Stars continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.