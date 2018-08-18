Jeweller reflects on lifetime gems as Michael Hill closes

MEMORIES ARE A JEWEL: Michael Hill Jeweller Maryborough store manager Rachel Ireland, right, with sales professionals Sarah Hall, Sam Muller and Jess Donnelly. The store will close today after more than 10 years of business.

RACHAEL Ireland has seen the relationships of thousands of Maryborough couples blossom into happy marriages in her role at Maryborough's Michael Hill Jewellers.

The store manager, who has worked at the jeweller store for the past six years, spoke to the Chronicle ahead of its closing today.

Poor economics forced the company decision to close the store after more than 10 years of business in the Heritage City.

During her time as manager, Ms Ireland said she had seen thousands of couples come in for rings that evolved over the course of their relationships.

She told the Chronicle one of her favourite memories involved a customer with whom she had previously interacted in her job as an animal refuge worker.

"Back in the day, I helped re-home a dog to a couple when I worked in the animal refuge,” Ms Ireland said.

"They came into the store years later to purchase their engagement rings, and then their wedding rings.

"They visited later on to announce they had a baby.

"It was a real stand-out, as I'd followed the relationship all the way through and seen them grow up with us.”

The store will cease trading today.

Some staff members have been offered redundancy packages, but the store's closure means Maryborough customers will have to travel to Hervey Bay for warranties and appointments.

Ms Ireland said the closure was an unfortunate turn of events for the small team that worked there.

"It's been a bit of a cornerstone of the Maryborough community in the last decade,” Ms Ireland said.

"It's just one of those small things in small towns, if you don't use it, you lose it. We're thankful to our customers and for everyone we've been able to look after all this time.

"The rewarding part of the job is knowing anyone who gets a Michael Hill box will get something that puts a smile on their face.”