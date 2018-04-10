Jewellery heist accomplice accused released on bail

AN ACCUSED accomplice over a $30,000 property heist has fronted court.



Zoe Maree Hatch was allegedly busted when she tried to hock items of jewellery at local pawn shops.



The 26-year-old Bauple woman appeared in court facing two charges of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, two counts of fraud and two counts of receiving tainted property.



The charges relate to a number of break-ins in the Tinana area, including the RV homebase.



An application for bail was made on behalf of Hatch during her court appearance.



Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said while Hatch had limited criminal history her alleged partner and co-accused had an extensive history, including previous convictions for breaking and entering.



The man had not yet been located, the court heard, and it was feared he had travelled to New South Wales to stay with family.



Snr Const Edwards said the man had been "identified on footage" and that $30,000 worth of property had been stolen.



"Some of the property was pawned by the defendant," she said.



Snr Const Edwards said there were concerns Hatch might fail to appear if she was granted bail.



The court heard Hatch had two small children, aged 5 and 7, and had a vested interest in remaining in the area.



Her mum supported her during her court appearance.



Hatch was allowed out on bail.



Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Hatch would have to report to Maryborough Magistrates Court every Tuesday, which would significantly mitigate the risk of her failing to appear.



He also made it a condition of bail that she not attend any pawn broker.



The case was adjourned until May 1.

