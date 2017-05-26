25°
Jill of all trades awarded for 35 years service at Coles

Boni Holmes
| 26th May 2017 5:00 PM
Stock hand assistant Mel Sauer was recently recognised for her 35-years employment at Coles.
Stock hand assistant Mel Sauer was recently recognised for her 35-years employment at Coles.

MELISSA Sauer started at the original Coles in Bazaar St, Maryborough when she was just 19 and never thought she would be celebrating 35 years with the supermarket.

Over the years she has worked in every department, giving her the title 'Jill of all trades'.

"I started off casual, filling in for those on holidays, working in general merchandise and within two years was a full-time employee,” Mel said.

Mel then went on to work in departments including garden, apparel, cash office and dairy where she spent 13 years.

"Dairy and I just clicked, I just loved it. I won a few awards and was the manager for six-and-a half.”

She thought she would die in dairy and be wheeled out hanging onto her milk until she was moved into her current position of stock hand assistant.

Having stocked shelves for 35 years now, Melissa has noticed customers' tastes have changed since she first started.

"We've expanded our international food range - people are more willing to try something different rather than just the old meat and three veg,” she said.

The long-time employee said she could never see herself in an office job and thinks Coles had kept her on because of her work ethic and skills.

Mel said her work ethic taught to her by father - Augie Sauer founder of Maryborough's famous Sauer Pies - was the staying power of her 35 years achievement at Coles.

"Dad worked in the same job for 47 years - they owned their own business - and a family business you work long hours - he did 16-hour days - I mean I wouldn't want to do that.

"But it instilled in my brother and I that you work hard and get the benefits from it.”

Mel said she has no plans to 'pack up shop' anytime soon and enjoys watching the store grow with the local community.

"I certainly never thought I'd be with Coles for this long, but I've made some life-long friends and we have so much fun working together. I'm now looking forward to my 40-year anniversary!”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  coles fraser coast maryborough

