Jillaroos captain Sims to headline sports dinner

STAR POWER: Jillaroos player Ruan Sims is set to headline the 2018 Men of League sports dinner. DAN PELED
Matthew McInerney
by

THE biggest name in women's rugby league is on her way to Hervey Bay.

Jillaroos captain Ruan Sims will headline the next Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee Sports Dinner.

Sims, the firefighting older sister of NRL stars Ashton, Tariq and Korbin, served as co-captain alongside Steph Hancock and Renae Kunst during the Jillaroos' World Cup- winning campaign.

She scored two tries during the tournament, which Australia won after a 23-16 grand final win against New Zealand.

Her sports dinner appointment comes days after the NRL announced its new women's competition to start in 2018.

The round-robin tournament will run alongside the NRL finals series, primarily to be played as double-header curtain-raisers to the men's matches. It will involve up to six teams, linked to existing NRL clubs, which will be invited to bid for their involvement.

Last year, Sims became the first woman to sign a NRL contract when she joined Cronulla Sharks.

Sims will be joined at the sports dinner by two former Australian and Queensland forwards. Former Roosters, Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans prop David Shillington and former Roosters, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower/lock Michael Crocker will both appear on the night.

Shillington played 215 NRL games, eight State of Origin games and 14 games for Australia. Crocker played 204 NRL games, 13 Origins and represented Australia six times.

Men of League Fraser Coast Committee president Kev Embrey is in negotiations with two more well-known sportsmen, both of whom he rated as 50-50 chances of attending.

The annual event will be held at the Beach House Hotel on February 17.

Tickets, which will be available early next year, start at $80.

