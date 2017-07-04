On the job hunt? 10 positions up for grabs on the Coast

1. QUALIFIED CABINET MAKER

Stauntons Cabinents and Joinery is on the hunt for a casual worker with the potential for full time work.

You must be familiar with current kitchen manufacturing and panel saw operation.

For more information or to apply phone 0417 337 881.

2. RECEPTIONIST

Looking for casual reception work? There is a position available for a receptionist (about 9-15 hours per week between 9.30am - 2.30pm)

Please email your resume to admin@baycabinetworks.com.au or phone 4124 4100.

3. CASE MANAGER

UnitingCare Community is currently looking for a dedicated case manager experienced in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth and their families.

For more information on the role and to apply visit www.uccommunity.org.au/careers

Applications close 21/06/2017

4. HOSPITALITY POSITIONS

Marigold Cafe & Restaurant in Hervey Bay has hospitality positions available.

Applicants must have the desire and drive to work in busy environment and have knowledge of food hygiene standards.

Email your resume to: prp_khadka@hotmail.com

Are you passionate about hospitality? David Nielsen

5. MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

There is a full time position available at Qscan Radiology. The business is looking for an experienced medical receptionist in Hervey Bay.

CLICK HERE for a full description of the role and to apply.

6. EXCAVATOR/BOBCAT OPERATOR

An excavator/bobcat operator is required for local civil works on the Fraser Coast.

Proven history with a minimum of two years experience is needed.

A HC truck license will be necessary to enable movement between sites, and some truck work may be required.

The role is an immediate start for the right person with proven ability.

To apply call 0727 286 188.

7. ALDI RETAIL ASSISTANT

ALDI is looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy.

A Retail Assistant at ALDI needs to be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

8. SALES ASSISTANT

If you love customer service and tools, this is the job for you. An automotive tool sales mobile store assistant salesperson is needed for an existing snap-on tools franchise.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

9. IN-HOME SUPPORT WORKERS

Healthcare Australia specialises in supplying Nurses to Aged Care facilities and hospitals across Queensland.

You will be responsible in assisting clients and their carers' families by providing home support (e.g. housework and general domestic duties), to meet client requirements whilst promoting and maintaining a person's independence.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

10. MYSTERY SHOPPERS

Do you enjoy to shop and want to earn some extra cash? There are several mystery shopper positions available in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.